Event: GU To Celebrate World IP Day 2022 Today

The Gauhati University Intellectual Property Right Cell (GUIPR-Cell) and Patent Information Centre-ASTEC (PIC-ASTEC) would be celebrating “World Intellectual Property Day 2022” at Gauhati University on Monday.

The event will begin at 11 am today and conclude at 1.45 pm.

The World IP Day event was established by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in 2000 to raise awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks and designs impact on daily life and to celebrate creativity, and the contribution made by creators and innovators to the development of societies across the globe.

This year, the World IP Day theme is “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future”. In this event, the participants shall be students, faculty, young innovators and other distinguished people from various places of the country.

The event would also be streamed live. This year, for the first time in the history, the state inventors who had received patent grant in the year 2021-22 with the support of PIC-ASTEC, would be felicitated to recognize their innovative work and contribution to the society and also to showcase their achievement in the common platform.

Patentees who would be felicitated during the event are - Dharmananda Bormudoi, Manoj Kr. Das, Bornali Phukan & Deba Prasad Hazarika, Ranjit Chetia.

The event would be presided over by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. P. J. Handiqueas the Chief Guest and Smt. Kimnei Changsan, ACS, Director-ASTEC as the Guest of Honour along with the other dignitaries.

The event would also mark the end of the ongoing national level Faculty Development Programme on “Intellectual Property Rights and Entrepreneurship Development” being organized by the GUIPR-Cell and IQAC of Gauhati University in collaboration with PIC-ASTEC since 20thApril, 2022.

Also Read: Russian FM Warns Of World War III