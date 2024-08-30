Eviction Drive Clears 20 Bighas Of Land Railways Handed To Assam Govt

Speaking on the eviction, an elderly person of the area said, "We received a notice some months ago stating that the land which we are residing belongs to the railway department. However, we have been living here for 40 years without any objections from anyone. But now, notices have started coming. We filed a case, after which the authorities initiated an eviction drive. We want to appeal to the Assam Government that we are Indigenous Assamese Muslims. Uprooting us from this land erases our decades of connection to this community. We request the government to provide us with protection from being evicted yet again."

"A case is ongoing, and the next hearing was scheduled for September 3. Yet, they carried out the eviction drive before the due date. Earlier, we were residing in Narengi's Pathar Quarry area, but we were evicted from there as well. Now wew ill be evicted from here too. Where will we go now?" another victim said.