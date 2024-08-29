GMC Demolishes Illegal Construction Inside Hatigaon Apartment Complex

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) came down heavily against the illegal construction of a flat inside an apartment complex in Hatigaon. Authorities on Thursday demolished the unsanctioned construction.
The GMC drive was conducted at House number 48(A) Shiv Shakti Residency in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati. According to officials, a flat had been built illegally without the required permissions, blocking a part of the apartment complex's parking space.
The matter came to light when other residents of the complex brought it to the notice of the GMC. A complaint had been filed with the GMC Commissioner against the builder.
The builder, Samarjit Das, allegedly constructed the flat and gave it out on rent. A team was deployed to pull down the illegal construction based on orders from the GMC Commmissioner.
Moreover, during the raid, officials found that the security personnel were not provided with a room to stay in the complex.