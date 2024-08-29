Guwahati News

GMC Demolishes Illegal Construction Inside Hatigaon Apartment Complex

According to officials, a flat had been built illegally without the required permissions, blocking a part of the apartment complex's parking space.
GMC Demolishes Illegal Construction Inside Hatigaon Apartment Complex
GMC Demolishes Illegal Construction Inside Hatigaon Apartment ComplexREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time
Updated on

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) came down heavily against the illegal construction of a flat inside an apartment complex in Hatigaon. Authorities on Thursday demolished the unsanctioned construction.

The GMC drive was conducted at House number 48(A) Shiv Shakti Residency in the Hatigaon locality of Guwahati. According to officials, a flat had been built illegally without the required permissions, blocking a part of the apartment complex's parking space.

The matter came to light when other residents of the complex brought it to the notice of the GMC. A complaint had been filed with the GMC Commissioner against the builder.

The builder, Samarjit Das, allegedly constructed the flat and gave it out on rent. A team was deployed to pull down the illegal construction based on orders from the GMC Commmissioner.

Moreover, during the raid, officials found that the security personnel were not provided with a room to stay in the complex.

GMC Demolishes Illegal Construction Inside Hatigaon Apartment Complex
GMC Files Affidavit For Accommodation Of Street Vendors In Guwahati
Hatigaon
Guwahati Municipal Corporation
Demolish
Illegal Construction

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/gmc-demolishes-illegal-construction-inside-hatigaon-apartment-complex
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com