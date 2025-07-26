"Eviction Drives Must Be Lawful, Not Communal": Gariya-Moriya-Desi Parishad

Amid intensifying eviction drives across Assam, the Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Desi-Jatiya Parishad has raised serious concerns over what it describes as the communal and indiscriminate targeting of indigenous Muslim communities.

In a press conference held on Saturday by the Sadou Asom Goria-Moria-Desi-Jatiya Parishad, the group reiterated its support for legal eviction drives but raised alarm over the alleged communal targeting of indigenous Assamese Muslims, particularly those belonging to the Gariya-Moriya communities, amid ongoing eviction operations across Assam.

Presided over by Nurul Haque, the Working President of the committee stated: “As a nationalist organization, we support lawful eviction drives. But during these eviction processes, two kinds of communal forces are seen targetted. Not just people of Bangladeshi origin but also indigenous Gariya Muslims.”

The press conference drew a sharp line between indigenous and migrant populations, stressing that the fight should be rooted in indigeneity, not religion. “We reject any attempt to divide indigenous communities on the basis of religion. The struggle must be between khilonjiya and non-khilonjiya, not between Hindus and Muslims,” Haque said.

The organization alleged that in areas like Bharalumukh, several Gariya Muslim families were being targeted along with Bengali-origin Muslims. “In several places, even when Gariya families were living together with Miya Muslims, they too were served eviction notices,” Haque claimed.

“We have been living in Assam for generations. Just because our religion is the same as theirs (Miya Muslims), we cannot accept being unfairly targeted,” he added.

Reacting strongly against organizations that represent Bengali-origin Muslims, the committee said some of these groups are deliberately sidelining indigenous Assamese Muslims. “Some organizations claiming to represent minority Miya Muslims have targeted khilonjiya Muslim groups. But when have Miya MLAs or these organizations ever spoken up for the Gariya people?” questioned the leadership.

“In the name of minority rights, these groups only represent a specific community,” the statement alleged.

Secretary Arifuddin Ahmed further reinforced the group’s core stance. “We support evictions in Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands, forest areas, and wetlands,” Ahmed said, blaming the encroachments primarily on Bengali-origin Muslims. “Wherever there is empty land, Bengali-origin Muslim settlers have occupied it,” he alleged.

“We are the indigenous sons of the soil in Assam. We are not afraid of threats from those of East Bengali origin,” Ahmed declared. He also accused some of these organizations of working against the interests of native Assamese Muslim communities. “These organizations have always worked against the Gariya, Moriya, and indegenious Muslim communities of Assam,” he said.

Highlighting the humanitarian dimension, the committee demanded rehabilitation for those affected by evictions, provided they are Indian citizens. “If any of the evicted people are Indian, then they must be rehabilitated,” Ahmed stated, adding: “In places like Lakhimpur, Goalpara, and Dhubri, many Gariya and Deshi people have been evicted. They must be provided with rehabilitation.”

