Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta’s Daughter Denies Allegations of Worker Abuse

Dhiren Kalita, a household worker from Rangia, has accused the family of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of mistreatment while he was employed at their residence in Dispur. The allegations, which include verbal abuse, threats, and denial of leave, have sparked a police investigation.

Kalita reportedly came to Mahanta’s residence on August 10 to work as a helper, receiving a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. On requesting leave due to his child’s illness, Kalita alleges that he was denied permission to leave the house. According to him, Mahanta’s daughter threatened to hit him with a chappal, and he was given only minimal food, including just two pieces of bread in the morning. Kalita further claimed that Mahanta’s wife and daughter insulted him, calling him a “beggar,” and that such mistreatment was not limited to him alone but extended to other household staff, including cooks.

Mahanta’s family has refuted all allegations. His daughter stated that Kalita’s claims are false, emphasizing that he had not applied for the required entry passes to the residence. She added that any physical assault would have been detected in a medical examination. She also said that the family had no prior knowledge of any such incident and that Kalita’s behavior during work was not always professional.

The incident escalated when Kalita’s relatives arrived in Dispur from Rangia to file a complaint at Dispur Police Station. Police eventually escorted Kalita safely from Mahanta’s residence after nearly two hours. Following his complaint, Kalita was allowed to undergo a medical examination.

The family has lodged a counter FIR at Dispur Police Station against Kalita. The case has drawn public attention, highlighting concerns about the treatment of workers in high-profile households. Authorities are investigating the matter.

