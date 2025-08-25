Household Worker at Ex-CM’s Home Allegedly Denied Leave for Family Emergency

A controversy has erupted at the residence of former Chief Minister and ex-MLA Prafulla Mahanta, following allegations that a household worker was denied permission to leave for a family emergency.

Reports indicate that Dhiren Kalita, a resident of Rangia, had been employed at Mahanta’s residence since August 10. The issue arose when Kalita requested leave after his young son reportedly fell into water in the morning and required medical attention.

Speaking to the media, Kalita’s nephew said, “We called my uncle in the morning, and he said the family wouldn’t let him leave. We reached the residence around 5 PM, but they did not allow us to enter. The Mahanta family demanded that he arrange a replacement before leaving. Since joining, he has not been able to visit home. We approached the media for help and have filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station. We have been waiting at the gate for 4–5 hours, but they still did not let us in.”