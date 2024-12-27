Ex-Cotton College Principal Dr. Anil Kumar Goswami Passes Away at 92

Dr. Anil Kumar Goswami, the esteemed former Principal of Cotton College, Guwahati, and a pioneering scientist, has passed away at the age of 92. His death, attributed to age-related causes, occurred at his residence in Silpukhuri, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to science and education.

Dr. Goswami's academic journey began in his hometown of Khatiamari, Bijoynagar, Kamrup, where he was born on January 1, 1935. He was the son of Late Bhubaneswar Goswami, a distinguished educator, and Late Jageswari Devi. His early education was exemplary, excelling in the matriculation exams of Gauhati University in 1949, and later earning an M.Sc. in Physics from Calcutta University in 1955. He went on to complete a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Sheffield, UK, in 1967, specializing in Microwave Relaxation in Ferrites.

His career spanned multiple fields, with substantial research in high-energy physics, astrophysics, radio astronomy, environmental radon studies, and its implications on health. Dr. Goswami was instrumental in developing low-cost solar radio telescopes and studied environmental hazards like cancer, seismic activity, and even hydrocarbon deposits.

A true visionary, Dr. Goswami's contributions went beyond research. As the Director of Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council (1991-96), he helped transform it into one of the leading state councils in India. His work with the Assam Science Society and the Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) played a crucial role in developing science and technology in the region. He was also a key figure in setting up the Regional Science Centre, Planetarium in Guwahati, and a comprehensive Science Museum Complex.

During his tenure as Principal of Cotton College (1991-1993), Dr. Goswami's leadership propelled the institution to new heights, turning it into a full-fledged post-graduate institution. His vision led to Cotton College being declared a Centre of Excellence by the then President of India, Shri Shanker Dayal Sharma, in 1992. Notable initiatives during his time included the establishment of the Centre for Radio Astronomy and the Faraday Bicentenary Park.

Dr. Goswami's excellence was recognized through numerous awards, including the prestigious Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society (FRAS) in 1996 and the D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) from Assam Down Town University in 2019. He was also honored by various scientific organizations, including the Council for Teacher Education and the Gauri Shankar Bhattacharyya Memorial Trust.

His influence extended to several important committees, including the Planning Commission's S&T sector, and his contributions to the Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jathas were instrumental in raising public awareness about science. Furthermore, Dr. Goswami served as the founding member of WWF-India's North East Regional Office and was deeply committed to promoting sustainable science and technology solutions for rural development.

Despite his accolades, Dr. Goswami always believed that science should be a vehicle for national integration, peace, and international understanding. His leadership in science, education, and societal development has left a profound impact on the academic and scientific communities.

Dr. Goswami’s legacy is that of a true educator, scientist, and visionary who transformed the landscape of science and education in Assam. His contributions will continue to inspire future generations of researchers, educators, and students alike.