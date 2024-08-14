Ex-Cotton University Student Assaults Security Guard at SNBC Hostel

On Monday night, a former student of Cotton University, Sanjan Gohain, allegedly assaulted security personnel at the SNBC (New) hostel under Cotton University.
The incident reportedly occurred when the security guard, Purbajyoti Kalita, attempted to prevent Gohain and another individual from consuming alcohol on the premises. Despite the guard's intervention, Gohain allegedly continued drinking and urinated inside the hostel premises.
The situation escalated when Gohain, with the support of another youth, physically attacked the security guard, tearing his clothes in the process. Following the incident, Kalita lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Panbazar police station.
It is worth noting that Gohain has a history of prior cases filed against him at the police station.
Additionally, reports from local residents suggest that late-night drinking activities by individuals at the SNBC hostel have been a recurring issue, causing disturbances in the surrounding area.