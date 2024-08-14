Assam Man Gets 15 Years Jail For Abduction and Rape of Minor Girl

In a significant ruling, Special Judge Jaydev Koch of the Kokrajhar Court has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor girl. The incident, which occurred on January 17, 2022, left the community in shock.
The individual in question has been identified as Injamamul Haque, 30.
According to Manjit Ghosh, the public prosecutor, Haque deceitfully lured the young victim from her home under the guise of taking her to tuition. Instead, he abducted her to Delhi, where she was held captive for four days and subjected to sexual assault. The police eventually rescued the girl and filed a charge sheet against Haque.
The court convicted Haque under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to his 15-year prison term. In addition, the court imposed an extra three months of imprisonment without a fine.
Furthermore, under Section 368 of the Indian Penal Code, Haque was fined Rs 5,000 and sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, with an additional one month of imprisonment without a fine.