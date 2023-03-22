Exam Form Fill-up Scam Unearthed at Pragjyotish College, Ex-Student Arrested

The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested an ex-student of ‘Pragjyotish College’ for allegedly taking money from students in the name of filling up exam forms.

As per the college authorities, the ex-student collected the money from students whose attendances were poor in the current academic year.

The arrested ex-student has been identified as Dipankar Das.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, the principal of the Pragjyotish College, Manoj Mahanta said, “We gave intimation to the city police about an ex-student who was charging money from students in the name of filling up examination forms. The boy particularly targeted those students both boys and girls whose attendances were poor in the academic year.”

The principal also informed that he was informed by the Bharalu police earlier that the youth was brought to the police station for questioning on Tuesday.

“Anyone found to be involved in slandering the reputation of the college both inside and outside the campus will not be spared. I have clearly urged the police to look into the matter and unearth the racket who are involved in taking money in the name of filling up exam forms,” added Principal Manoj Mahanta.

The principal also expressed his sorrow over students for approaching such offenders without approaching the school management for their issues related to filling up exam forms.