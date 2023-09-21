Experts of ICCCC Arrived in Guwahati to Probe Guwahati Cyber Crime Case

A team of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC) from New Delhi has arrived in Guwahati to probe into cases involving identity theft/fraud and cyber crimes in city.
This comes after the city police busted a major cyber crime case in Guwahati city, of late.
Meanwhile, an operation was carried out on the second floor of Megha Plaza in the Basistha locality in Guwahati city in the presence of arrested accused Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi.
The police seized several objectionable documents during the operation.
Earlier on Wednesday, the 26 people who had been remanded to police custody for interrogation in connection with the matter, were produced before the court.
The crime branch of Guwahati Police which carried out the operation leading to the arrests, were given the custody of 16 out of the 26 people.
On the other hand, the remaining 10 people were sent to judicial custody, it has emerged.
It may be noted that, the police had earlier informed that the 52 accused were produced before a lower court on September 16 where 26 of them were sent to police custody while the others were remanded in judicial custody.
Sharing the development, the Guwahati Police posted on X, "In the Cyber crime related case, so far 52 persons arrested & produced before the Hon’ble Court today. Out of the 52 arrested persons, 26 accused have been taken into Police custody for further interrogation & the rest have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Hon’ble Court."
Previously, the city police had detained 191 operatives, 144 male and 47 female. In addition, 164 desktop computers, 90 laptop computers, and 26 mobile phones were seized during these raids.