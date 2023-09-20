Guwahati Cyber Fraud: 26 Produced Before Court Today

In an update to the Guwahati cybercrime case in which the city police arrested 52 people from various call centres for allegedly defrauding people, several of them were produced before the court on Wednesday.
According to the information received, the 26 people who had been remanded to police custody for interrogation in connection with the matter, were produced before the court today.
The crime branch of Guwahati Police which carried out the operation leading to the arrests, were given the custody of 16 out of the 26 people.
On the other hand, the remaining 10 people were sent to judicial custody, it has emerged.
It may be noted that, the police had earlier informed that the 52 accused were produced before a lower court on September 16 where 26 of them were sent to police custody while the others were remanded in judicial custody.
Sharing the development, the Guwahati Police posted on X, "In the Cyber crime related case, so far 52 persons arrested & produced before the Hon’ble Court today. Out of the 52 arrested persons, 26 accused have been taken into Police custody for further interrogation & the rest have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Hon’ble Court."
A day prior to that, Guwahati Police busted a huge racket of cybercrime when it simultaneously raided eight dubious call centers in different parts of the city.
Three masterminds - Debajyoti Dey alias David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi - were arrested during the raid.
As many as 191 operatives - 144 male and 47 female - were detained. Besides, 164 desktops, 90 laptops, and 26 mobile phones were seized during these raids.
Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh also took to X and complimented Guwahati police for the operation.
“I must compliment Police Commissionerate Guwahati for busting a huge network of cyber financial criminal network connected to International syndicates. Compliments to CP Diganta Barah, Joint CP Prateek Thube, and all District and Crime Branch officers and personnel,” DGP had posted on X.