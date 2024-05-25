Explained: Guwahati Central Jail Faces Security Challenges Amid Discovery of Mobile Phones

For the first time, Utpal Duwarah, Jail Superintendent of Guwahati Central Jail, addressed the recent discovery of mobile phones within the prison premises. This incident has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of current security measures and the ongoing challenge of preventing the smuggling of contraband items, including mobile phones and drugs, into the jail.
Despite the implementation of stringent security protocols, contraband items continue to be skillfully smuggled into the prison, the Jail Superintendent told Pratidin Time.
Reports indicate that Guwahati Central Jail lacks adequate electronic devices for thorough checks at the entrance, underscoring a significant gap in the prison's security infrastructure.
Guwahati Central Jail, which houses 1,820 prisoners, operates with only four assistant jailers, falling short of the eight required by regulations. This staffing deficiency further complicates efforts to maintain security and manage the inmate population effectively. The jail is equipped with 245 CCTV cameras to monitor activities both inside and outside the premises, but the recent incidents indicate that surveillance alone is insufficient.
Among the inmates are 110 offenders under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 554 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and 1,156 others facing various charges. The jail follows a uniform system for all criminals and has made provisions to ensure the well-being of inmates, such as providing fans in each room to mitigate the heat. In compliance with human rights standards, jail authorities are responsible for offering necessary facilities to inmates, including allowing families to provide clothing.
Superintendent Duwarah emphasized the ongoing efforts to improve security measures and prevent the smuggling of unauthorized items into the jail, ensuring a safer environment for both staff and inmates. The authorities are exploring additional strategies to bolster security, acknowledging the need for technological upgrades and increased staffing to meet regulatory requirements and effectively manage the prison's challenges.
It may be mentioned that Superintendent Duwarah's remarks underscore the critical need for enhanced security measures and highlight the complex challenges faced by Guwahati Central Jail in maintaining a secure environment. The authorities' commitment to addressing these issues reflects a broader effort to ensure the safety and integrity of the prison system.
Earlier, the discovery of four mobile phones inside Cell Number 10, which houses inmates Debanjan Saha, an under-trial in a narcotics case, and Amarendra Singh, accused of murder, among others, has prompted the concern department to issue a show cause notice to the jail authorities. This notice questions how the contraband phones entered the jail and ended up in inmates' possession.
This incident follows a similar case in February at Dibrugarh Central Jail, where a spy camera, smartphone, and other items were recovered from the National Security Act (NSA) cell housing ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates. Singh is suspected of continuing his anti-national activities from prison, prompting state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.
Following this, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh revealed that heightened surveillance measures were implemented due to suspicions of illegal activities within the jail. Subsequent searches uncovered various unauthorized devices, including smartphones, keypad phones, and spy-cam pens. Indian intelligence sources suggest that Amritpal Singh has connections to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).