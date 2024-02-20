Assam DGP Arrives In Dibrugarh To Evaluate Security Breach at Central Jail

Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the network and the source of its support, with stringent measures being taken to prevent any recurrence of such activities.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born January 17, 1993, is known for his radical pro-Khalistan stance and self-styled Sikh preaching. His return to Punjab in September 2022 marked the beginning of a controversial leadership role in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, advocating for a sovereign Sikh state called Khalistan.