Assam DGP Arrives In Dibrugarh To Evaluate Security Breach at Central Jail

Following a significant security breach at Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has arrived at the industrial city to evaluate the situation.
According to reports, the major communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, was allegedly run by terrorist Amritpal Singh, a prominent pro-Khalistan leader, who was arrested in April 2023.
Singh has been accused of orchestrating unauthorized activities and maintaining contact with external elements.
Indian intelligence sources suggest Amritpal Singh's ties to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and his involvement in arming a private militia known as Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). Despite his incarceration, Singh is believed to have continued his activities, prompting a coordinated effort by state and central authorities to crack down on his network.
Further, the DGP had revealed that additional surveillance measures were implemented following suspicions of illicit operations within the jail premises. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of various unauthorized devices, including smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and more.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the network and the source of its support, with stringent measures being taken to prevent any recurrence of such activities.
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born January 17, 1993, is known for his radical pro-Khalistan stance and self-styled Sikh preaching. His return to Punjab in September 2022 marked the beginning of a controversial leadership role in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, advocating for a sovereign Sikh state called Khalistan.