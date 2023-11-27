Explained: Guwahati Land Scam in Which Kingpin Sustained Bullet Injury

The Basistha police along with the crime branch continue their investigation into the land acquisition case at Dispur circle office.
Based on the confession made by the arrested advocate Mainul Hoque, the city police launched an operation to nab an individual, identified as Ramen Madahi last night.
Notably, as per the police records, the infamous Mainul Hoque was earlier arrested in the land acquisition case for allegedly preparing fake documents.
During the arrest, the police had recovered many incriminating documents from the possession of Hoque.
It has come to the fore during the course of the investigation that Hoque was in touch with Ramen Madahi who was reported to be part of the huge racket of counterfeit land documents preparation.
Interestingly, last night, Ramen was injured in a police encounter while making an attempt to escape to West Bengal.
Ramen Madahi, sustained bullet injury on his right leg during a late night police operation.
He is a resident of Lalung Gaon in Lakhra.
Following the incident, Ramen was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and is receiving treatment under police guard.
Meanwhile, the police sources have informed that they are looking for six more notorious brokers who were in touch with Ramen.
Further investigations are on.