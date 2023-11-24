Guwahati Police Unearth Massive Land Acquisition Cases, Over 200 Complaints Lodged

The Guwahati CP further said that the first arrest in this matter was a DTP operator. After his arrest, Tapash Choudhury, Advocate Mainul Hoque, Dhrub Jyoti Barman and Nitul Das were arrested.

“After Nitul Das’s arrest yesterday, it has come to light that a racket of land brokers is still active in the office of the sub-registrar. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. So far, Nitul has invested landed properties worth over Rs 6 crores,” Diganta Barah informed.