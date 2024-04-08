"Fact-Checking Mel" Sheds Light on Crucial Role of Accuracy in Journalism at Guwahati Event

Jency Jacob, Managing Editor at BOOM Live, highlighted the indispensable skill of fact-checking for journalists, stressing the need for journalists to stay abreast of the latest tech tools. In an interactive session, H R Venkatesh engaged participants in exercises to identify biases and fallacies, emphasizing the critical thinking and skepticism that fact-checkers must adopt. "Not only must we think like fact-checkers, we must also live like them," he remarked.