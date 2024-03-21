Centre Notifies PIB Fact Check Unit To Combat Fake News

The Centre on Wednesday officially designated the Fact Check Unit (FCU) within the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) as the central authority for fact-checking.
The move was made through a Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under the provisions of sub-clause (v) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The Ministry highlighted the close collaboration between MIB and MeitY in combating the proliferation of fake news, particularly on social media platforms. The Fact Check Unit, initially established in November 2019, aims to deter the creation and dissemination of misinformation while providing a straightforward channel for reporting dubious content related to the Government of India.
Tasked with countering misinformation concerning government policies, initiatives, and schemes, the FCU operates both proactively and responsively. Through constant monitoring, detection, and rebuttal of disinformation campaigns, it ensures swift correction of false information concerning the government.
Citizens are encouraged to engage with the PIB Fact Check Unit through multiple channels, including WhatsApp, email, Twitter, and the PIB website. The WhatsApp hotline serves as a convenient tool for reporting suspicious messages with a simple forward.
Additionally, the FCU has taken steps to enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities. Given the prevalence of images on social media, providing alternative text (ALT) has become crucial for ensuring content reaches a wider audience. Consequently, the Fact Check Unit ensures that all its posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram include alternative text, ensuring universal accessibility.