Faith of Citizens Lie in Fierce Sense of Judicial System: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Friday that the confidence and faith of citizens lie in the fierce sense of the judicial system.

Gracing the platinum jubilee of Gauhati High Court, CJI Chandrachud said, “Confidence and faith of citizens lies in the fierce sense of our own judicial independence. Constitutional statesmanship requires deliberation and dialogue and not public grandstanding.”

The CJI said, “A humane touch of law is essential for ensuring the law serves the needs and interest of all the people, it requires a willingness to be empathetic to the unique identities of people with a commitment to accessibility and fairness.”

He further said that the constitutional path is reflected in the value of the preamble.

CJI Chandrachud said, “When the law is wisely applied and interpreted in the hands of judged it takes a step towards realizing justice. But when the law is wielded without principle it can carry the burden of arbitrariness. For the judges and lawyers and for all of us as citizens, the constitutional path is reflected in the value of the preamble. These parameters provide the beacon for the unity of our nation and the stability of the social fabric.”