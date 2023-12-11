Fake Call Centre Scam: Guwahati Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to 52 Accused

A lower court in Assam granted anticipatory bail to 52 accused who were earlier arrested in connection to the fake call centre scam in Guwahati city.
According to sources, the court has directed all the accused to appear before the office of the Crime Branch once in a week till December 26, 2023.
It has come to the fore that most of the accused travelled to Assam in search of employment after coming across job postings on different websites.
According to sources, all 52 people were previously tricked by three masterminds of shady call centers, namely Debajyoti Dey alias David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi, under the guise of granting them jobs in BPOs.
However, they were eventually ordered to run the city's dubious call centers.
It should also be noted that the majority of the arrested suspects are highly competent job seekers from all around the country.
The other mastermind in the case, Sushil Sahdev, is thought to remain at large, and the state police are currently searching for him.