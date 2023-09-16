Guwahati Call Centre Operation: 52 Arrested So Far; 26 Sent to Police Custody

It may be mentioned that yesterday, the Guwahati Police busted a huge racket of Cybercrime when it simultaneously raided 8 dubious call centers in different parts of the city today.

Three masterminds - Debajyoti Dey alias David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi - were arrested during the raid.