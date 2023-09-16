Guwahati Call Centre Operation: 52 Arrested So Far; 26 Sent to Police Custody

In a significant development, the Guwahati city police have arrested as many as 52 persons in connection with the call centre operation in the city, reports emerged on Saturday night.
The police informed that the 52 accused were produced before a lower court today where 26 of them were sent to police custody while the others were remanded in judicial custody.
Sharing the development, the Guwahati Police posted on X, "In the Cyber crime related case, so far 52 persons arrested & produced before the Hon’ble Court today. Out of the 52 arrested persons, 26 accused have been taken into Police custody for further interrogation & the rest have been remanded to Judicial Custody by Hon’ble Court."
It may be mentioned that yesterday, the Guwahati Police busted a huge racket of Cybercrime when it simultaneously raided 8 dubious call centers in different parts of the city today.
Three masterminds - Debajyoti Dey alias David (31) from Karimganj, Rajan Sidana (39) from Ludhiana, and Divyam Arora (31) from Delhi - were arrested during the raid.
As many as 191 operatives - 144 male & 47 female - were detained.
Besides, 164 desktops, 90 laptops, and 26 mobile phones were seized during these raids.
Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh took to X and complimented Guwahati police for the operation.
“I must compliment Police Commissionerate Guwahati for busting a huge network of cyber financial criminal network connected to International syndicates. Compliments to CP Diganta Barah, Joint CP Prateek Thube, and all District and Crime Branch officers and personnel,” DGP tweeted.