Fake Cop in Guwahati Joins I-Day Event Unnoticed, Later Arrested

Guwahati police apprehended another fraudster impersonating as senior police officers on Monday morning at Jalukbari.
The arrested individual, Faizur Hazarika, also known as 'Denis,' was taken into custody at Saraighat Nagar area based on intelligence inputs.
Hazarika, who was operating under multiple guises, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, and sometimes even as a Sub-Inspector (SI), had been deceiving both the public and authorities since a long time.
Remarkably, he even allegedly participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara on August 15 while in uniform, without raising suspicion.
During a search of his residence in the Six Mile area, police recovered two fake handguns, a mobile phone, and a fake ID card. It is believed that Hazarika used these fake credentials to extort money from people by threatening them with his supposed authority.
It has also emerged that that Hazarika was staying on rent at the premises of a senior BJP leader.
The arrest comes just days after a 24-year-old man was caught impersonating an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Jalukbari area in the city.
The individual, identified as Rinku Kalita was detained after being spotted in Ulubari on August 15, 2024, dressed in full ACP uniform.
Kalita's actions raised suspicions about potential criminal activities, the police said in a statement. A case against him was registered under relevant sections of the law.