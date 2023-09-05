Fake Doctor, Practicing For 10 Years, Held in Guwahati’s Jyotikuchi

In a shocking case, a fake doctor, who had been practicing for ten years, was apprehended by the Guwahati city police during an operation in Jyotikuchi on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Parmesh Chakraborty who had been practicing and treating patients at Charu Lakshmi Medical Pharmacy in Shankar Hotel located in Jyotikuchi.
It has come to the fore that the medical association of Assam lodged a complaint against the fake doctor at Fatasil Police Station based on which the police conducted a raid at Shankar Hotel today.
During the raid, the accused was apprehended by the police and seized several documents from his possession.
Last year, Guwahati Police busted a fake doctor practicing at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and apprehended him.
Officials informed that the arrested individual had forged an identity card of GMCH and added his details to it to practice as a doctor at the hospital.
According to reports, he had even forged official documents in the name of Dr. Pranabjyoti Das along with a fake ID card to assume a false identity.