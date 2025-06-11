Fake Journalist Arrested in Guwahati Was Among Dibrugarh’s Most Wanted

In a major development, Guwahati Police have arrested Sahil Khan, a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple high-value financial fraud cases in Dibrugarh, including a scam involving ₹78 lakh. Khan, who had been evading arrest for months, was found operating from the Synergy Imperial apartment complex in the city’s Kahilipara area.

Accused Was on Dibrugarh Police's 'Most Wanted' List

According to DCP Mrinal Deka, the arrest was made following a complaint filed by a young woman. Based on her FIR, and additional evidence gathered, Dispur Police have also registered a separate case against Khan.

Investigations reveal that Sahil Khan defrauded multiple individuals in Dibrugarh, amassing crores of rupees through deceit and impersonation. After establishing a fraudulent identity, he relocated to Guwahati, where he posed as a high-ranking official and media professional. One of the most serious allegations involves defrauding a businessman from Amingaon of ₹78 lakh.

Crafted Persona with Fake IDs, PSOs, and Luxury Cars

To strengthen his fake persona, Khan hired a Personal Security Officer (PSO) from a private agency and introduced himself as an influential figure. Despite his criminal background, he lived a lavish lifestyle, owning multiple luxury vehicles and using forged government and media documents to gain trust.

How He Was Caught: Suspicious Items Seized in Raid

The arrest took place during a search operation conducted under Section 185 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Police recovered several incriminating items from Khan’s residence:

A white Toyota Fortuner SUV with no number plate

Four empty cartridges , suspected to be from a 9 mm pistol

One empty cartridge believed to be from a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR)

Two live 9 mm rounds

A fake ID card of News24 Assam, a local media outlet

A forged bank stamp with Bank of India – Dispur Branch

These findings have heightened suspicions that Khan may have been involved in further illegal or potentially dangerous activities.

Police Crack Down on Fraud Network

Police have begun raids at multiple locations across Guwahati in connection with Sahil Khan’s operations. Authorities believe that more accomplices and victims may be linked to his web of deception.

A senior official said, “This case is a textbook example of white-collar crime camouflaged under a fabricated identity. The public must be extremely cautious while dealing with such individuals.”

Investigation Ongoing: More Arrests and Victims Anticipated

The Dispur Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway, and more victims are expected to come forward in the coming days. Sahil Khan's digital and financial footprints are also being examined to trace the full extent of the fraud.

