Guwahati: Man Nabbed with Fake Press ID card, Live Bullets and Gun

Guwahati Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and recovered a cache of suspicious items from his residence in city’s Kahilipara area.

Advertisment

The accused has been identified as Sahil Khan, a resident of Synergy Imperial in Kahilipara.

During a search operation carried out under Section 185 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), police seized a white Toyota Fortuner SUV without a number plate, four empty cartridges suspected to be from a 9 mm pistol, and one empty cartridge believed to be from a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR). Two live rounds, also suspected to be 9 mm, were also recovered.

In addition to the ammunition, police found a suspected fake ID card of a local media outlet, “News24 Assam,” and a bank stamp marked with “Bank of India” and “Dispur Branch.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine the purpose of the seized items, as well as any larger network the accused may be part of.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man Found Burnt to Death in Mysterious House Fire at Beltola