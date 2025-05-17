Fake Tantrik 'Baba Mastan Khan' Arrested in Guwahati for Duping People

Dispur Police in Guwahati on Friday apprehended a fake 'tantrik' identified as Baba Mastan Khan, also known as Mohsin Khan, from Anand Plaza in the Ganeshguri area. The arrest was made following multiple complaints of fraud and deception.

According to officials, the accused operated a fake chamber at Anand Plaza, where he posed as a spiritual healer and advisor. Under the guise of offering solutions for love marriages, foreign travel, and various health issues through rituals and spells, he allegedly extorted money from unsuspecting individuals.

Police sources said that Baba Mastan specifically targeted people suffering from ailments, exploiting their vulnerability to swindle large sums of money. During the operation, police seized several incriminating items from his possession, including ritualistic paraphernalia, fake documents, and other suspicious materials.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of the fraud and identify any possible accomplices involved in the scam. The city police have urged anyone who may have fallen victim to the scheme to come forward and assist with the investigation.

