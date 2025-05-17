Guwahati Child Murder: Parents Clash Inside Dispur Police Station

In a dramatic turn of events inside the Dispur Police Station, Dipali Rajbongshi — accused of murdering her minor son Mrinmoy — was involved in a heated argument with her husband Bikash Barman on Saturday, the final day of her police custody. The confrontation reportedly occurred when Bikash accompanied her back from a court-mandated medical examination. During the exchange, Bikash allegedly accused Dipali of betrayal.

Dipali Rajbongshi and her alleged lover Jitumoni Haloi remain in police custody in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Mrinmoy, whose body was found stuffed inside a black trolley bag near the Forest Department office in Basistha earlier this week.

Sources revealed that marital discord between Dipali and Bikash dates back to 2016, marked by repeated disputes — including disagreements over placing Mrinmoy in daycare. That same year, Dipali is said to have entered into a relationship with Jitumoni Haloi.

Investigators believe tensions had recently flared between Dipali and Jitumoni regarding the child. Jitumoni had allegedly threatened Dipali, warning that he would cause her serious harm.

According to reports, Bikash Barman was informed of his son’s disappearance around 9:30 PM on the night of the incident.

The chilling case has sparked widespread outrage and grief across Assam, as police continue to probe the disturbing circumstances behind the child’s death.

