Family Alleges Foul Play in IIT Guwahati Student's Death, Demands Investigation

Following the tragic discovery of the body of Saurabh Kumar, a first-year B.Tech CSE student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), his family from Bihar has raised concerns of foul play surrounding his demise.
Initially deemed a case of suicide by the institute's authorities, the family's arrival in Guwahati prompted a closer examination of the circumstances. Upon inspecting Saurabh's hostel room at the Dihing Hostel within the IIT Guwahati campus, they discovered disarray, fueling suspicions of a physical altercation preceding his death.
Expressing doubts over the official narrative, the family posited that Saurabh may have been involved in a confrontation, possibly with a senior student or another individual. Moreover, they criticized both the institute's administration and the city police for allegedly neglecting their concerns and failing to address the allegations raised.
Saurabh Kumar's demise occurred under troubling circumstances, with ligature marks found on his neck, indicating a possible suicide. However, the family's insistence on further investigation underscores the need for thorough scrutiny into the events leading to his untimely death.
As the family demands justice and transparency in their quest for answers, the spotlight now falls on the city police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter, ensuring that all angles are thoroughly examined to uncover the truth behind Saurabh Kumar's tragic demise.