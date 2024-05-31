Family Forced to Vacate Residence after Landslide in Guwahati's Chandmari

In a distressing incident, a landslide hit the hilly areas of Guwahati's Chandmari locality on Friday, causing significant damage to a household, reports emerged.
Reports indicate that soil from the hills slid onto a residence owned by Raju Das and Sewali Das in the Rudranagar area of Chandmari. As a result, the house sustained damage, leading the family to evacuate the premises.
Reportedly, the authorities have relocated the residents to a safer location. The administration has further covered the area that was hit by the landslide.
This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and underscores the importance of preparedness and resilience during such events.