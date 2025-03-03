Family Raises Doubts Over Geetanagar College Student's Alleged Suicide, Demands CCTV Footage

The family of Sandipshna Raj, a second-semester undergraduate student of Geetanagar College who was found dead on the college premises on Monday morning, has expressed serious doubts about the circumstances surrounding her demise.
According to the family, Sandipshna had no history of mental health issues or medical treatment. They noted that she had left for college earlier than usual on the day of the incident but insisted she was not someone who would take such an extreme step. Seeking clarity, the family has demanded access to the college’s CCTV footage to reconstruct the events leading up to her death.
Her elder sister revealed that a faculty member had called Sandipshna around 9 AM for an extra class, yet several missed calls were found on her phone. "I have no idea about any extra class," she remarked, raising further suspicions.
Concerns also arose regarding Sandipshna’s mobile phone. Members of the Students' Union persistently requested it, citing police requirements. However, the police were reportedly at a different location at the time, deepening the family’s doubts.
The family has lodged an FIR at Geetanagar Police Station, urging a thorough probe into the matter. They emphasized that there were no issues at home, and Sandipshna had even spoken about drinking milk and having oats upon returning. While they acknowledged she had been speaking less in recent days, they firmly denied any claims of mental instability.
The case has sparked widespread concern, with growing demands for a transparent and impartial investigation into the circumstances of her death.
Also Read: Guwahati: Geetanagar College Student Jumps to Death from Campus Building