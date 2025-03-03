Guwahati: Geetanagar College Student Jumps to Death from Campus Building

A second-semester undergraduate student of Geetanagar College, identified as Sandipshna Raj, allegedly died by suicide on the college premises on Monday.

According to reports, she left home at 8:30 AM for college and later jumped from the fourth floor of the building. She was initially admitted to KGMT Multispecialty Hospital in critical condition and later shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

A college union member stated that a history professor was the first to see her after the incident and admitted her to KGMT Hospital. “After primary treatment, she was referred to GMCH. The principal, teachers, and union members rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead,” the student representative said.

He further mentioned that Sandipshna was a good student and was regularly in attendance but showed signs of possible mental instability.

Sandipshna Raj was a second-semester student in the Economics Department. Following her death, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

