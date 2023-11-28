Fancy Bazar Traders In Guwahati Oppose Relocation, Fear Heavy Losses

Traders and businessmen in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area have voiced their apprehension regarding the Assam government's decision to relocate the bustling wholesale market to North Guwahati in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion.
The concerned traders estimate that approximately 10-15 thousand individuals engaged in commerce will be adversely affected by this move, leading to substantial financial losses.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the government's decision, a trader emphasized that the impact would extend beyond wholesale markets, affecting small-scale businessmen as well.
The traders are urging the government to address their concerns by constructing a separate market in North Guwahati while preserving the existing market.
While the relocation could undoubtedly alleviate traffic congestion, the traders argue that the move neglects the years of effort invested in establishing the market and building successful businesses. They propose an alternative solution where a new market is established in North Guwahati, leaving the current market intact.
Taking cognizance of the development, the President of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) and state Congress Secretary, Gauravv Somani, said that the chief minister should have consulted the relevant stakeholders before making the decision to relocate the business hub.
"The area has several issues, such as a lack of sufficient parking spaces, hawkers occupying both the footpath and the road. Additionally, the Botanical Garden, located in the middle of Fancy, further exacerbates the problems. The government aims to tackle the traffic congestion problem in the area, but there seems to be a lack of traffic. Trucks are prohibited, and only four-wheeler vehicles are allowed. How will traffic congestion occur in such circumstances?" he said.
"No one has a clear understanding of the current situation within the administration! The government should have engaged in discussions with the relevant stakeholders, such as the trader organizations, before making the sudden choice to relocate the wholesale market. Its a one man show!" he further added.
Recent reports indicate that the state government is contemplating shifting the wholesale market from Fancy Bazar, a crucial business hub for vegetables and perishable goods, to either Changsari in Kamrup district or to North Guwahati.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal, mentioned that decongesting Guwahati is a priority given the escalating vehicle population, and relocating the wholesale market is one of the proposed solutions currently under consideration.
According to sources, a plan is in its initial stages to construct a logistic park in either Changsari or North Guwahati to accommodate wholesale traders. The proposed logistic park aims to provide the necessary amenities for traders, but its execution is contingent on identifying suitable land for the project.
The overall decision hinges on finding a balance between decongesting the city and addressing the concerns of the numerous traders and businessmen likely to be affected by the relocation.