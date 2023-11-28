Fancy Bazar Traders In Guwahati Oppose Relocation, Fear Heavy Losses

While the relocation could undoubtedly alleviate traffic congestion, the traders argue that the move neglects the years of effort invested in establishing the market and building successful businesses. They propose an alternative solution where a new market is established in North Guwahati, leaving the current market intact.

Taking cognizance of the development, the President of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) and state Congress Secretary, Gauravv Somani, said that the chief minister should have consulted the relevant stakeholders before making the decision to relocate the business hub.

"The area has several issues, such as a lack of sufficient parking spaces, hawkers occupying both the footpath and the road. Additionally, the Botanical Garden, located in the middle of Fancy, further exacerbates the problems. The government aims to tackle the traffic congestion problem in the area, but there seems to be a lack of traffic. Trucks are prohibited, and only four-wheeler vehicles are allowed. How will traffic congestion occur in such circumstances?" he said.

"No one has a clear understanding of the current situation within the administration! The government should have engaged in discussions with the relevant stakeholders, such as the trader organizations, before making the sudden choice to relocate the wholesale market. Its a one man show!" he further added.