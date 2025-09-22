Fans Allege Mismanagement, VVIP Bias at Zubeen Garg’s Sarusajai Farewell

The farewell of Assam’s beloved musical icon Zubeen Garg at Sarusajai Stadium was marred by allegations of mismanagement, police high-handedness, and VVIP bias, as heartbroken fans struggled for hours to catch a final glimpse of their idol.

Several fans expressed frustration over the arrangements, claiming that despite waiting for day- some without proper meals, they were mistreated by security personnel. One grieving fan alleged that the army and police resorted to violence against the crowd, saying, “This is not how the police should have behaved with us. We have been waiting two days without food just to see Zubeen Da.”

Another fan criticised what he described as preferential treatment for dignitaries, stating, “Only VIPs were allowed to pay their respects properly. We, the common people whom Zubeen Da truly loved, were rushed away within seconds. Those high-profile people cannot understand our bond with him.”

Disappointment also grew over the lack of time given to ordinary mourners. Fans said they were barely allowed a fleeting glimpse of the mortal remains before being pushed away. Some even reported losing personal belongings like mobile phones in the chaos.

A female fan alleged police misconduct, recounting how she was shoved by security forces while offering her tribute, which led to her phone breaking. “The police should know better than to push women in such a moment,” she said.

Visitors also slammed the overall management at the stadium, pointing to the absence of organisers to guide the massive crowds. “There was no direction, no queue management- we were completely clueless. The police and others were just for show. We never expected such poor arrangements,” a mourner remarked.

The outpouring of grief for Zubeen Garg has drawn lakhs across Assam, but Sunday’s chaotic scenes at Sarusajai Stadium left many fans feeling that their final farewell to the singer was mishandled and overshadowed by mismanagement.

