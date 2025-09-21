Heat, Rain and Grief Take Toll as Fans Fall Ill at Zubeen Garg’s Tribute

During the final tributes to Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Sunday, thousands of fans and well-wishers gathered at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati as his mortal remains were brought from Singapore.

According to reports, many fans fainted from exhaustion and overwhelming sorrow. Emotions ran high as fans paid their last respects, with the sky reflecting their grief.

Fans, who had been waiting for his arrival since September 19, stood resilient despite the scorching daytime heat and heavy afternoon rain, with many falling ill from exhaustion.

Police struggled to control the crowd as some threw stones and bottles, while thousands remained outside the stadium.

Meanwhile, the city experienced intense heat, causing numerous fans to faint along the procession route and at Sarusajai Stadium.

The combination of high temperatures and high humidity created hazardous conditions for all those well-wisher who gathered to have a glimpse of their beloved icon for one last time.

The city recorded soaring temperatures, creating extreme conditions that posed serious health risks, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. With shops closed due to the heat, residents are struggling to even purchase bottled water.

In response to the situation, authorities set up medical facilities along the procession route to assist those who collapsed or felt unwell.

Despite the hardships, fans remained determined to pay their respects, walking alongside the procession and standing united in grief over the sudden demise of their beloved Zubeen Garg.

The unprecedented turnout reflects the deep love and admiration the people of Assam hold for Zubeen Garg, who is mourned as a true son of the state.

