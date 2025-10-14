Fans Can Honour Zubeen Garg, But Police Ask to Avoid Public Inconvenience

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has issued a statement regarding tribute events organized in memory of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Authorities noted that a recent gathering at Sixmile, below the flyover, was conducted without prior permission or notification.

While the police clarified that no one requires permission to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg, they emphasized the need to ensure that traffic and daily life remain unaffected. “Tributes should not disrupt normal life for citizens, who are also ardent fans of Zubeen Garg,” the statement said.

The police suggested that any tribute events be held at designated open grounds such as Latasil or Chandmari, or any other venue with prior permission from the respective authorities.

The statement concluded by appealing to the public to celebrate the singer’s legacy with love and harmony, avoiding inconvenience to fellow citizens.

The notice was shared in coordination with CMO Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam Police.

Also Read: 90-Day Timeline for Chargesheet, SIT Assures No Guilty Will Go Free in Zubeen Garg Probe