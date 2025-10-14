90-Day Timeline for Chargesheet, SIT Assures No Guilty Will Go Free in Zubeen Garg Probe

The Assam Police today convened a special meeting with senior journalists, intellectuals, and prominent citizens to discuss the progress of the investigation into the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The discussion, held at 4 PM, was aimed at ensuring transparency and providing updates on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Speaking after the meeting, renowned Assamese actor Pranjal Saikia stated that over 50 individuals have already provided statements in the case. He added that the SIT is targeting the filing of a robust chargesheet within 90 days and emphasized, “No guilty party will be allowed to go free.”

Saikia also confirmed that three Assamese expatriates from Singapore—Sushmita Goswami, Debojyoti Hazarika, and Pratim Bhuyan—are scheduled to appear before the SIT tomorrow to give statements. However, Wajid Ahmed could not attend the session due to his Singaporean citizenship. Assam Police clarified that while investigators cannot travel to Singapore, a dedicated team will be dispatched to coordinate with local authorities.

Senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, another attendee, said that around 90% of the facts related to the case have already been shared with the media, while only a few new details—about 10%—were notified during today’s discussion.

Bhuyan clarified that the post-mortem report will not be shared with the attendees as it will be submitted before the court. However, he disclosed a significant development in the case, revealing that the SIT has come across alleged financial irregularities involving Shyamkanu Mahanta, for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to conduct a separate probe.

Regarding the international aspect of the investigation, Bhuyan said the SIT informed them that it had received an email earlier today from Singapore authorities through the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting details of the CID officials who will travel to Singapore in connection with the case.

The SIT also stated that it has gathered leads related to Zubeen Garg’s final hours—specifically, how he reached the yacht, where he was the night before his death, and the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, no detailed findings were shared publicly.

Bhuyan added, “Initially, I thought we were called to the meeting because we were reporting on the case, but that was not the reason. The SIT wanted to brief us on the progress and take some of our inputs.”

He further informed that the group of senior journalists and intellectuals had suggested that the SIT appoint a nodal officer to coordinate regularly with journalists to prevent the spread of misinformation. “Many fake news reports are circulating online about the case. Having a nodal officer would help ensure media houses receive accurate updates,” Bhuyan said.

He also mentioned that the group shared several recommendations with the SIT but refrained from making them public at this stage.

Meanwhile, the group clarified that the post-mortem report has neither been shared nor shown to any of the attendees. They emphasized that the investigation is proceeding strictly in accordance with legal procedures and assured that every necessary step is being taken to ensure a thorough and just probe into this high-profile case.

It may be mentioned that the meeting reflected the government’s attempt to maintain transparency and build public confidence as the high-profile investigation continues, with both the SIT and Singapore police pursuing parallel inquiries.

