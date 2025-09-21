Fans Flood Guwahati Airport Awaiting Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains

A massive crowd of fans has gathered at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg, Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon. The sheer number of admirers has created chaotic scenes, with airport authorities and police working tirelessly to manage and control the crowd.

The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg had earlier landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries will pay their respects. The remains are scheduled to depart for Assam at 2 AM, marking the next leg of the legendary singer’s final journey.

Fans across Assam have flocked to Guwahati to pay tribute to the singer, whose music and legacy have left an indelible mark on the state’s cultural landscape. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with security personnel to ensure a smooth and dignified reception for the late singer.