BREAKING: Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Has Arrived Delhi

The mortal remains of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, have landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, as per flightradar24.com. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is present at the airport to pay his respects. There are no expected delays, and the Chief Minister himself will oversee the proceedings to ensure a smooth reception.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are scheduled to depart for Assam at 2 AM, beginning the next leg of the final journey of the late music legend.

Fans and well-wishers will have the opportunity to pay their respects tomorrow, September 21, at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai. The tribute timings have been set from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, allowing admirers across the state to honor the singer who touched millions with his music.

Announcing the arrangements on X, Chief Minister Sarma said that the government has made elaborate provisions to ensure that everyone wishing to pay homage can do so safely and respectfully. He also urged citizens to cooperate with local authorities to maintain a smooth and dignified tribute.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise has left an irreplaceable void in Assam’s cultural landscape, and the massive outpouring of grief underscores the deep bond the people of Assam shared with the legendary singer.