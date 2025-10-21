Garima Garg Posts Nostalgic Photos of 'Goldie' on Her Birthday

Today marks the birthday of Garima Saikia Garg. Early in the day, she fondly remembered her husband, Zubeen Garg, sharing two old, cherished photos of them together on Facebook with a simple caption: “Goldie.”

It is noteworthy that over the past month, Garima Garg has been actively demanding justice for her husband. At times, she has raised her voice in Sonapur, while at other moments, she has appealed to the public through social media, calling on everyone to unite for Zubeen Garg’s cause.

On her birthday, thousands of well-wishers extended their greetings to Garima Garg in Zubeen’s absence. Many netizens even referred to her as a queen in their birthday messages. The two photos she shared on Tuesday morning reflect moments of intimacy and nostalgia from their life together.