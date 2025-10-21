Subscribe

0

Guwahati Top Stories

Garima Garg Posts Nostalgic Photos of 'Goldie' on Her Birthday

On her birthday, Garima Garg shared two nostalgic photos of husband Zubeen Garg, remembering him and receiving thousands of heartfelt wishes from fans.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
WEB PT NEW-Recovered 1

Garima Garg Posts Nostalgic Photos of 'Goldie' on Her Birthday

Today marks the birthday of Garima Saikia Garg. Early in the day, she fondly remembered her husband, Zubeen Garg, sharing two old, cherished photos of them together on Facebook with a simple caption: “Goldie.”

It is noteworthy that over the past month, Garima Garg has been actively demanding justice for her husband. At times, she has raised her voice in Sonapur, while at other moments, she has appealed to the public through social media, calling on everyone to unite for Zubeen Garg’s cause.

On her birthday, thousands of well-wishers extended their greetings to Garima Garg in Zubeen’s absence. Many netizens even referred to her as a queen in their birthday messages. The two photos she shared on Tuesday morning reflect moments of intimacy and nostalgia from their life together.

The FB POST
The FB POST

ALSO READ: Historic Tribute: 1,11,111 Lamps Lit at Silchar NIT for Zubeen Garg and Heroes

Zubeen Garg Garima Garg