Father Slain by Son in Shocking Guwahati Incident

In a shocking incident that took place on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Sunday, a father was fatally attacked by his own son.
The tragic event unfolded in Chapaidang, within the jurisdiction of the Panikhaiti police station.
The victim, identified as Daya Bhatta, succumbed to the assault inflicted by his son, Prantus Das. The altercation reportedly erupted following Daya Bhatta's excessive alcohol consumption on Sunday night, during which he allegedly assaulted both his wife and son.
Following the incident, police responded to the scene and apprehended accused Prantus Das.