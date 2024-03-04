Guwahati Gripped by Night of Horrific Road Accidents, Lives Teeter on the Edge

A horrific road accident took place near Survey Petrol Pump in Beltola during the night hours of Sunday.
A speeding XUV vehicle lost control, crashing into a divider and colliding with a rickshaw traveling alongside the road.
Two out of the four passengers in the vehicle were critically injured and rushed to GMCH, while the rickshaw driver escaped harm. The registration number of the involved vehicle was AS01FP3591.
In another incident at Khanapara on the same night, a vehicle from the minister's convoy collided with a two-wheeler.
Two individuals on the two-wheeler sustained severe injuries and were rushed to GMCH in critical condition.
The registration number of the police vehicle involved was AS01FK5008, whereas the two-wheeler's registration number was AS01DA5660.