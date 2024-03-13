Three Arrested for Killing Migratory Birds in Assam's Biswanath

Kumarjya Gogoi, the Range Officer of Borgang under the Biswanath forest division, disclosed to Pratidin Time, "We conducted the operation based on secret information from our reliable sources, leading to the apprehension of the three culprits with substantial evidence. One of the suspects confessed to the crime of poisoning the migrant birds. Due to certain reasons, we are unable to divulge their names at this time. All three suspects have been arrested and are scheduled to appear before the court of the judicial magistrate tomorrow. Post-mortem reports have confirmed the poisoning of the migrant birds."