Three Arrested for Killing Migratory Birds in Assam's Biswanath

Prasenjit Deb
In a joint operation, the Assam Police, in collaboration with the state Forest Department, has arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in the killing of migratory birds, including Bar Headed Geese and Ruddy Shelducks, by poisoning. The distressing incident took place at Rangsali Dalani near the Borgang forest range, situated on the bordering area of the sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park.
During the operation, the forest and police team successfully rescued three additional Ruddy Shelducks from the possession of the culprits. However, the forest department has refrained from disclosing the identities of the arrested individuals.
Kumarjya Gogoi, the Range Officer of Borgang under the Biswanath forest division, disclosed to Pratidin Time, "We conducted the operation based on secret information from our reliable sources, leading to the apprehension of the three culprits with substantial evidence. One of the suspects confessed to the crime of poisoning the migrant birds. Due to certain reasons, we are unable to divulge their names at this time. All three suspects have been arrested and are scheduled to appear before the court of the judicial magistrate tomorrow. Post-mortem reports have confirmed the poisoning of the migrant birds."
According to forest officials, one Bar Headed Goose and one Ruddy Shelduck were found dead, while another Ruddy Shelduck succumbed to the poisoning despite efforts at a veterinary clinic.
"We have also recovered three additional Ruddy Shelducks from the possession of the culprits and have placed them under medical observation," Gogoi added.
This incident underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement and conservation authorities to combat wildlife crimes and protect vulnerable species in Assam's biodiversity-rich regions.