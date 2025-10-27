Kidnapped Man Rescued in Guwahati, 8 Arrested; Police Seize Veer Lachit Sena Documents

In a swift late-night operation, Guwahati's Dispur Police rescued a man who had reportedly been abducted from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Borbari and apprehended eight individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when one Ershad Khan, a resident of Goalpara, informed police around 9:30 PM that his friend Rahul Mishra had been forcibly taken away by a group of 10–15 unidentified persons. The abductors allegedly demanded ₹15–20 lakh as ransom for his release.

Acting immediately, a police team from Dispur Police Station launched a search operation and tracked down the kidnappers to Tribeni Path. The victim was found being held in two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS01 EM 0718 and AS23 Q 3566. Six kidnappers were initially apprehended at the location, while two more were arrested later in the night.

Seized Items

During the search, police recovered a number of suspicious items from the vehicles:

2 baseball bats

1 hockey stick

1 double-edged knife

2 pepper spray bottles

6 mobile handsets

1 artificial object (under investigation)

5 applications for "financial assistance" purportedly signed by Bikash Asom of Veer Lachit Sena, Assam

1 receipt book allegedly used for collecting money in the name of Veer Lachit Sena

2 identity cards in the name of Biraj Ballav Kalita of Veer Lachit Sena

1 organizational logo of Veer Lachit Sena

Police said these materials indicate a possible extortion network operating under the guise of an organization.

Arrested Persons

Those apprehended so far have been identified as:

Biswajit Doley Injamul Huque Rohan Ali Mohan Borah Nitu Ahmed Chinmay Dev Riyaj Ahmed Biraj Ballav Kalita

Police have begun legal proceedings under relevant sections of law, including kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, and unlawful activities. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining suspects and verify the alleged organizational links.

Also Read: "Stop the Drama": Veer Lachit Sena Slams Sanjive Narain