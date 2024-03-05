Missing Since Valentine's Day, Tripura Girl Rescued From Guwahati

A minor girl from Tripura, who reportedly went missing, was recovered and subsequently rescued from Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday.
As per the reports, the minor girl was missing since Valentine's Day, that is February 14, and here whereabouts were not known for two weeks and six days.
According to the officials who rescued her, there were plans in place to abduct her and later on sell her outside Assam. She was reportedly trapped on the pretext of forming a romantic relationship, they said.
Meanwhile, the police identified and arrested an accused in connection with the abduction case. The accused was identified as Tapan Namsudra.
After she was rescued, the railway police contacted the parents of the minor girl. Upon their arrival, she was safely handed over to her parents.
Investigations into the matter had started after the parents had filed a complaint of kidnapping and missing person report with the police, it has been revealed.