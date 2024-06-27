Female Lab Technician Sexually Harassed at Dr. Lalpath Lab in Guwahati

In a statement, the victim detailed the ongoing harassment: "For the past couple of weeks, I have been harassed by my boss at my workplace. The owner of the lab has repeatedly called me into his office and touched me inappropriately on my body and private parts. On June 26, 2024, around 6:30 PM, he invited me into his cabin under the pretext of eating apples, but his intentions were evil. He pulled me onto his lap and hugged me tightly, making me extremely uncomfortable. He then put Rs 1000 in my pocket and promised an advance of Rs 6000 if I allowed him to continue touching me. Later, I informed my colleagues and called my father. However, Kankani attempted to settle the matter on the spot and threatened that if I reported the incident to the police, he would manipulate the situation and ruin my career."