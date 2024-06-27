Assam CM Highlights Concern Over Post-Lok Sabha Election Crime Surge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern over a recent surge in crime incidents across the state, linking them to unrest following the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted several troubling incidents, including rape cases in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, and Dudhnoi, along with instances of mob violence in Barpeta and Kokrajhar villages.
"These incidents were rare in Assam until recently," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing deep concern. He emphasized the urgency of strict police action to address these troubling developments.
"In the last month alone, we have seen an increase in such cases, involving specific individuals and circumstances," Sarma added. He called for introspection at a societal level to understand the sudden rise in such incidents.
"I told you about six cases and I don’t know how many more are happening. So these incidents worry us a bit. Our ministers have been actively visiting various locations to assess and address these concerns," Sarma continued, highlighting the government's proactive stance. He urged the police to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
Earlier, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also drew attention to these incidents in a Facebook post on June 26, suggesting a possible connection and calling for a thorough investigation into the underlying causes. Sarma indicated that ministers have been deployed to affected areas to assess the situation and ensure swift response measures.