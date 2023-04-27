Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Suspended

The ferry services have been suspended temporarily due to rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to sources, the ferry services between Guwahati to North Guwahati have been suspended due to sudden rise in the water level.
The Inland Water Transport (IWT) has given the order to suspend the ferry services in view of the rising water levels of Brahmaputra River.
The sudden decision to suspend ferry services has caused a commotion among the passengers on both sides.
As a result of the rising water levels, several ferry ramps submerged.
A month ago, ferry services in Majuli were suspended in light of the rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.
As per the reports, the ferry services at Aphalamukh ferry ghat in Majuli were suspended under orders from the water transport department after the water level of the Brahmaputra River increased.
According to information received, as many as three ferry ramps were submerged with the rise in water levels.
As such, all ferry services between Aphalamukh ferry ghat and Nimati ghat were suspended. The order was relayed by the Inland Water Transport Department.