Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Suspended

The ferry services have been suspended temporarily due to rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the ferry services between Guwahati to North Guwahati have been suspended due to sudden rise in the water level.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) has given the order to suspend the ferry services in view of the rising water levels of Brahmaputra River.

The sudden decision to suspend ferry services has caused a commotion among the passengers on both sides.

As a result of the rising water levels, several ferry ramps submerged.