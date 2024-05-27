Ferry Services, Fishing In Assam's Kamrup Suspended Due To Remal

All ferry services plying on the Brahmaputra River along with fishing activities near it and its tributaries in the Kamrup district of Assam were suspended from Monday to Tuesday in anticipation of strong winds and rainfall due to cyclone Remal.
The Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority issued an order stating that all department and private boats or vessels operating ferry services within the Kamrup district will be suspended from May 27, 2024 to May 28, 2024.
Additionally, fishing activities in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are also prohibited during this period.
However, this suspension will exclude all essential services, relief and rescue operations, and boats transporting construction materials and labor for the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge, the order mentioned.
It stated, "Whereas National Bulletin No. 14 (BOB/01/2024) has been issued for cyclonic storm Remal', which has developed over the east central Bay of Bengal. As Remal moves northwards, it is expected to bring heavy winds and significant rainfall to Kamrup District and the entire state of Assam."
"Whereas, given the serious nature of the situation, it is felt necessary to take immediate measures to prevent potential loss of life and property," it added.