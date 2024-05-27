'Remal' Continues Northward, Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm

The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Remal' over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The cyclone moved northwards at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours. As of 5:30 am on Monday, it was centered over the same region, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of West Bengal's Sagar Islands, 110 kilometers northwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, 70 kilometers northeast of Canning near West Bengal, and 30 kilometers west-southwest of Mongla in Bangladesh.
"The system is initially likely to move north-northeastwards, subsequently northeastwards and gradually weaken further," informed IMD through its bulletin.
"The system is initially likely to move north-northeastwards, subsequently northeastwards and gradually weaken further," added the IMD.
In response to the storm, Kolkata Municipality and Kolkata Police Disaster Management teams are actively engaged in clearing uprooted trees across the city. Morning visuals show heavy rains and gusty winds lashing the South 24 Parganas district and Kolkata.