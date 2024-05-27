'Remal' Continues Northward, Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) over Coastal Bangladesh and adjoining Coastal West Bengal moved nearly northwards, with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 27th May, 2024 over the same region, near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 89.3°E about 150 km northeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 110 km northwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 70 km northeast of Canning (West Bengal) and 30km west-southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh)." informed IMD through its bulletin.