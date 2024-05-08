Ferry Services to Umananda Resume, Guwahati-North Guwahati Route Still Closed

Amid the rise in the water levels of River Brahmaputra, ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended since May 6 (Monday).
According to reports, the Inland Water Transport Department of the Assam Government has shut down three river ferry ghats.
A chaos has erupted between the daily commuters who travel via ferries to reach the other side. Sources said that the closure was initiated as repair work on the ferry ramps was not completed yet.
On Wednesday, ferry services were reportedly reopened to Umananda Temple which is situated in the middle of the river Brahmaputra. However, ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati are still closed.
Further, reports said that though the government services have been closed, some small boats have been deployed privately to help passengers cross the river. These boat owners are reportedly charging Rs 200-300 from passengers travelling from Guwahati to North Guwahati.